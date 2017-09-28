Kate McKinnon Explains Why Her Hillary Clinton Impression Made Her Feel 'Very Close' to the Political Icon

Kate McKinnon has been one of Saturday Night Live's biggest breakout stars, and she shined brighter than ever over the last season playing Hillary Clinton to great critical acclaim during the 2016 presidential election.

Now, with the SNL season 43 premiere around the corner, the actress and brilliant impressionist sat down with Vanity Fair to open up about what attracts her to playing real-life political figures.

"I love doing impressions of politicians because the task is always to imagine the private lives of these people whose job it is to project an image of staunch, unflinching leadership and grace," McKinnon, 33, shared. "That's just not how human beings, in their heart of hearts, work."

"In doing that for Hillary Clinton, who I admire so much, I started to feel very close to her, just trying to imagine her inner life," she added.