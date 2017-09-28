Kate McKinnon Explains Why Her Hillary Clinton Impression Made Her Feel 'Very Close' to the Political Icon
Kate McKinnon has been one of Saturday Night Live's biggest breakout stars, and she shined brighter than ever over the last season playing Hillary Clinton to great critical acclaim during the 2016 presidential election.
Now, with the SNL season 43 premiere around the corner, the actress and brilliant impressionist sat down with Vanity Fair to open up about what attracts her to playing real-life political figures.
"I love doing impressions of politicians because the task is always to imagine the private lives of these people whose job it is to project an image of staunch, unflinching leadership and grace," McKinnon, 33, shared. "That's just not how human beings, in their heart of hearts, work."
"In doing that for Hillary Clinton, who I admire so much, I started to feel very close to her, just trying to imagine her inner life," she added.
While McKinnon's impression of Clinton made headlines nearly every time she played her in a sketch, the presidential candidate is far from the only modern political figure that the comic has portrayed over the last few seasons. She's also brilliantly played Kellyanne Conway, councilor to President Donald Trump, as well as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
For her stand-out performances, McKinnon won her second Emmy this yearfor Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and she opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about her emotional victory.
"It's overwhelming and I'm just so honored to be a part of this year at this amazing show," she marveled. "Thinking about the history of Saturday Night Live, that is an American cultural institution and to have gotten to be a part of this season in particular is the highest honor I could ever ask for."
Check out McKinnon's full sit-down with Vanity Fairin their November issue, which she covers, when it hits newsstands on Oct. 10.
As for Saturday Night Live, the hotly anticipated new season kicks off Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest JAY-Z. Additionally, it will continue to air live on both coasts, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
While many fans are excited for more of the show's acclaimed political comedy and commentary, NBC announced on Thursday that Tom Hanks would also be reprising his bizarrely popular role as David S. Pumpkins in an animated half-hour Halloween Special based on the viral hit sketch "Haunted Elevator" from last year's Halloween episode of SNL.
The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special -- which also features the vocal talents of SNL castmember Mikey Day, former castmember Bobby Moynihan and Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage -- airs Oct. 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.
