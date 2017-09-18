Kate McKinnon Makes First Appearance With Girlfriend Jackie Abbott at Emmys
It was a big night for Kate McKinnon at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, and not just because she won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The Saturday Night Live star made her first public appearance with girlfriend Jackie Abbott at the awards show, and was seen hugging her before going up to accept her statuette. McKinnon is the first openly gay female cast member on the NBC show.
Several of the 33-year-old comedian's fans were quick to record the moment she hugged Abbott and posted it on social media.
RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also shared a photo to Instagram with the couple backstage, writing: "I have SUCH a crush on #KATEMCKINNON SO HAPPY SHE WON!!! Her girlfriend Jackie was just as lovely as she is!!"
According to Abbott's website, she is a "New York City actor and artist, born in Stamford, Connecticut." Like her girlfriend, she too has a sense of humor.
When describing herself, Abbott writes: "She once had an Irish step dance recital on the stage where The Maury Show now films."
Just moments after taking the Emmys stage, McKinnon spoke with ET, and was still reeling from her big win. "It's overwhelming and I'm just so honored to be a part of this year at this amazing show," she said. "It's too much. The other nominees are so unbelievable."
