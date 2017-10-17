Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Due Date for Baby No. 3
Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting a baby next spring.
Kensington Palace confirmed the royal couple's due date for their third child on Tuesday, revealing that the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is due in April 2018.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," Kensington Palace tweeted, alongside a glowing picture of Kate and Will in the rain.
The couple is already parents to 4-year-old son George and 2-year-old daughter Charlotte. Kensington Palace announced Kate was pregnant again in September.
Meanwhile, Kate is looking lovely as usual these days, despite once again battling acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum. The stunning royal made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station in London on Monday to meet children connected with the several charities she supports, where she gamely danced with Paddington Bear and met the cast of Paddington 2.
