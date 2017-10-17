Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Due Date for Baby No. 3

Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting a baby next spring.

Kensington Palace confirmed the royal couple's due date for their third child on Tuesday, revealing that the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is due in April 2018.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," Kensington Palace tweeted, alongside a glowing picture of Kate and Will in the rain.