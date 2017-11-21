Kate Middleton Borrows Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Choker That Was Also Worn by Princess Diana
Kate Middleton is taking some style cues from the royals that have come before her.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 35, was all smiles on Tuesday night when she was spotted in the backseat of a car seated between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, while en route to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II's and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary dinner was taking place.
Kate, who is pregnant with her and William's third child, looked stunning in a black gown, but all eyes were on her necklace, which she borrowed from the queen for the formal occasion.
The four-strand diamond-and-pearl choker was also worn by William's late mother, Princess Diana, when she attended a state banquet in the Netherlands in 1982.
Then in 1983, the necklace was back around Queen Elizabeth's neck when she attended an engagement in Bangladesh.
The dazzling accessory wasn't the only re-worn item Kate donned to the dinner. For a third time, she recycled her black lace Diane von Furstenberg gown.
The style may also look familiar because Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle, wore a shorter version of the dress in February 2012.
RELATED CONTENT:
Queen Elizabeth Makes Prince Philip a Knight as They Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal Their Due Date for Baby No. 3
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Talks the Struggle of Leaving Prince George at School