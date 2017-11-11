Kate Middleton Covers Baby Bump in Chic Coat Dress at Festival of Remembrance
Kate Middleton's pregnancy style continues to impress!
The Duchess of Cambridge covered up her baby bump in a chic black velvet coat dress at the Royal Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday.
Middleton's Catherine Walker & Co Caressa dress featured jet, glass and silver Swarovski buttons. The 35-year-old royal accessorized the look with black pumps and a red paper poppy to honor fallen troops.
The soon-to-be mother of three was seated next to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the event, who were also dressed in black. Middleton's husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, meanwhile were in Wales, attending the Wales v. Australia Autumn International rugby match at the Principality Stadium.
Middleton, who revealed her pregnancy in September, is due in April 2018. She and William are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.
