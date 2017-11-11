Kate Middleton Covers Baby Bump in Chic Coat Dress at Festival of Remembrance

Kate Middleton's pregnancy style continues to impress!

The Duchess of Cambridge covered up her baby bump in a chic black velvet coat dress at the Royal Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday.

Middleton's Catherine Walker & Co Caressa dress featured jet, glass and silver Swarovski buttons. The 35-year-old royal accessorized the look with black pumps and a red paper poppy to honor fallen troops.