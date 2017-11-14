Kate Middleton Looks Pretty in Pink While Visiting Hornsey Road Children’s Centre
Kate Middleton is glowing!
The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London, England, on Tuesday, looking absolutely radiant in a pale pink coat over a black dress, boots and stockings.
Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, "saw some of the valuable family and parental support services which are delivered at the Centre, some of which are run by the charity Family Action, of which The Queen is Patron," according to Kensington Palace.
RELATED: Kate Middleton Covers Baby Bump in Chic Coat Dress at Festival of Remembrance
During her visit, the Duchess saw the facilities that support local parents and young children, as well as learned about Family Action's perinatal mental health services. She also spent some time hearing personal experiences from parents who have benefited from the charity's support.
RELATED: Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Talks the Struggle of Leaving Prince George at School
Middleton was originally scheduled to visit the children's center in September but was forced to cancel her appearance after it was announced that she was expecting her third child and suffering from acute morning sickness.
The Duchess also experienced the same sickness when she was pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The expecting mother continues to dress to impress. This past weekend, Middleton covered her baby bump in a chic black velvet coat dress at the Royal Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London.
See more of her latest looks below.