Kate Middleton Looks Pretty in Pink While Visiting Hornsey Road Children’s Centre

Middleton was originally scheduled to visit the children's center in September but was forced to cancel her appearance after it was announced that she was expecting her third child and suffering from acute morning sickness.

The Duchess also experienced the same sickness when she was pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The expecting mother continues to dress to impress. This past weekend, Middleton covered her baby bump in a chic black velvet coat dress at the Royal Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London.

See more of her latest looks below.