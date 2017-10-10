Kate Middleton Makes First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement
Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance since announcing she is expecting her third child.
The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, on Tuesday to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, celebrating those working in the mental health sector.
The event was held to mark World Mental Health Awareness Day.
Wearing a long-sleeved, pale blue dress and navy heels, the royal looked radiant in her first official outing since being put on bed rest due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition causing severe morning sickness which she also experienced with her previous pregnancies.
WATCH: Kate Middleton Promotes Youth Mental Health in New Campaign Video
A hint of a baby bump could be seen in footage of Middleton taken by a reporter.
Kensington Palace also posted a snap of the royal trio on their Twitter account.
“The Duke and Duchess and Prince Harry have made championing the mental health sector a priority over the last year. #WorldMentalHealthDay,” read the comment accompanying the pic.
WATCH: Prince George Attends First Day of School With Prince William as Pregnant Kate Middleton Stays Home
See more on Middleton’s pregnancy in the video below.