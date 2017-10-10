Kate Middleton Makes First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance since announcing she is expecting her third child.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, on Tuesday to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, celebrating those working in the mental health sector.

The event was held to mark World Mental Health Awareness Day.

Wearing a long-sleeved, pale blue dress and navy heels, the royal looked radiant in her first official outing since being put on bed rest due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition causing severe morning sickness which she also experienced with her previous pregnancies.