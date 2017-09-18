Kate Middleton Promotes Youth Mental Health in New Campaign Video -- Watch

The animated film, which was co-produced by children and teachers, aims to give parents and teachers free resources to support children learning about their mental health.

“It helps us all to talk about our mental health,” the royal says in the opening of the clip. “What to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own.

“And how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult” she continues. “Sometimes, it’s just a simple conversation that can make things better.”