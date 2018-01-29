Kate Middleton Secretly Donated Her Hair to Kids' Cancer Charity

Kate Middleton does not just donate her time and energy to charitable causes.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly donated seven inches of her hair to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

According to the British newspaper Sunday Express, the idea came to Kate -- who is currently pregnant with her third child -- after her hairstylist, Joey Wheeler, suggested that she shorten her style. The Duchess agreed, but wanted to make sure that the hair went to someone who needed it.

While the 36-year-old royal was excited to be giving her brunette locks to charity, she did so secretly. “It was sent using someone else’s name, so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source," says a source for Sunday Express. "They just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.”

In addition to Kate's donation, another British celebrity has given his hair to Little Princess Trust. Last year, Harry Styles cut off his ponytail and donated it to the charity.

Whoops. #Littleprincesstrust A post shared by @ harrystyles on May 6, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

ET reached out to Kensington Palace regarding this report but they had no comment.

Kate's husband, Prince William, also made headlines this month when he stepped out with a buzz cut. Check out his new look:

