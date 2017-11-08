Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Talks the Struggle of Leaving Prince George at School

At the event, Middleton appealed to the crowd on a personal level, saying, “As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child.”

The mother of two went on to say, “Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we're all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.”