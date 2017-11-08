Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Talks the Struggle of Leaving Prince George at School
Royal mom on duty! Kate Middleton stepped out in London on Wednesday to speak at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum.
The 35-year-old pregnant Duchess of Cambridge wore a Cabernet-colored dress with a red poppy pin for the event. Her tiny baby bump was visible on the windy day.
At the event, Middleton appealed to the crowd on a personal level, saying, “As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child.”
The mother of two went on to say, “Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we're all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.”
Middleton has been busy this week. On Tuesday night, she attended a gala dinner at The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace. She wore a slimming lace black gown.
The palace recent announced that royal baby No. 3 is due to arrive in April 2018. For more from the royals, watch the clip below!