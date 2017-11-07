Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump in Chic Black Dress at Gala
Kate Middleton is lovely in lace!
The expecting royal stunned in a black lace gown at the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
Middleton's dress perfectly accentuated her tiny baby bump. She accessorized her look with simple diamond jewelry and let her hair fall over her shoulders in soft waves.
Middleton and Prince William announced they were expecting their third child in September. Last month, Kensington Palace revealed that Middleton is due in April 2018.
