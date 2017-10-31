Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump While Playing Tennis With Kids During Royal Appearance: Watch!
Kate Middleton may be pregnant with her third child, but she’s certainly not afraid to break a sweat! The 35-year-old royal visited the National Tennis Centre in London on Tuesday after taking over patron duties for the Lawn Tennis Association from Queen Elizabeth.
The sporty Duchess of Cambridge joined a group of children participating in the Tennis for Kids campaign, even running basic drills with some of the young participants.
She also met and saw a demonstration from Alfie Hewett, a two-time Paralympic medalist and Wimbledon and US Open Wheelchair Doubles champion.
For the active event, Middleton went casual in black sweatpants, white sneakers, and a zip-up black jacket. The faintest hint of her baby bump was visible beneath the loose-fitted clothing.
Middleton is never afraid of getting in the game. In recent years she has played soccer in wedge heels, joined in a volleyball match, and even raced her husband, Prince William, in a sprint.
And though her pregnancy got off to a rocky start with another case of acute morning sickness, Middleton has recently returned to her official royal duties.
Earlier this month she even shared a cute moment dancing with Paddington Bear. Watch the clip below to see what happened!