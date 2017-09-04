Kate Middleton’s Top 10 Pregnancy Looks: See Her Regal Maternity Fashion!
She may be the Duchess of Cambridge, but when it comes to pregnancy style, Kate Middleton is queen! The 35-year-old royal announced her third pregnancy with her husband, Prince William, in a statement on Monday.
And as excited as we are for royal baby no. 3, we also can’t wait for the next few months of Kate’s cutting-edge maternity wear.
After her 2013 pregnancy with her son, Prince George, followed by her 2015 maternity looks while pregnant with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, Kate’s certainly set the bar high for herself.
Here are some of her top styles:
April 24, 2013: The duchess dazzled in an ice blue cocktail dress and grey heels while attending a reception at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
April 26, 2013: Middleton looked magical at the opening of Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, in a black and white polka dot frock. She tried out some Harry Potter spells alongside her husband and brother-in-law, Prince Harry.
April 29, 2013: Kate was pretty in peach at this event in Winchester, England. She paired a blush pink dress with a neon peach coat, giving off perfect spring vibes.
June 4, 2013: The expectant mother went for an all-cream ensemble at the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. Her empire dress showed off her adorable baby bump, and she paired the look with a matching coat and fascinator.
June 15, 2013: In her last public event before giving birth, Kate glowed in a blush peacoat and hat at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony.
January 19, 2015: Baby blue! Kate flashed her tiny baby bump in a periwinkle blue coat and navy heels at The Kensington Aldridge Academy.
February 18, 2015: Kate proved she doesn’t just wear beautiful maternity coats in this stunning blue and green-printed dress while visiting the Cape Hill Children’s Centre.
March 11, 2015: Going full Dalmatian, Kate recycled this animal-print maternity dress from her first pregnancy after a visit to an art gallery in Margate, England.
March 13, 2015: The pro at wearing all one color, Kate rocked an all-navy ensemble at the Service of Commemoration in London.
March 27, 2015: Kate wasn’t afraid to get bold in this fuchsia knee-length coat and black heels at the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London.
