Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Make Adorable First Appearance as Newlyweds

Verlander gushed that at his games, it's his new wife that is his biggest fan. "After the games, she always asks me, ‘Did you hear me?’” he said in praise of the 25-year-old supermodel.

The couple have been together since 2014, announcing their engagement at this year's Met Gala in New York City. ET spoke with Upton in May, where she filled us in on the types of dresses she was hoping to wear on her special day. She ended up going with a stunning white lace, long-sleeve dress.

"I think that I always like to add a little flair of sexuality to any outfit I'm wearing," Upton said. "My grandparents get Sports Illustrated...they've seen it."

Here's more on the couple's nuptials: