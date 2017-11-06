Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Share First Photo From Their Wedding: 'I Feel So Lucky'

Kate Upton's wedding looks like one of her high-fashion photo shoots!

On Monday, the 25-year-old supermodel and her new husband, Justin Verlander, shared the first images from their weekend wedding in Italy. In the photos, Upton is wearing a stunning white lace, long-sleeve dress with her hair slightly pulled back on the side with loose curls falling around her face.

As for Verlander, he wore a classic black tuxedo and a boutonniere that matched his new wife's bouquet.