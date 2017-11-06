Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Share First Photo From Their Wedding: 'I Feel So Lucky'
Kate Upton's wedding looks like one of her high-fashion photo shoots!
On Monday, the 25-year-old supermodel and her new husband, Justin Verlander, shared the first images from their weekend wedding in Italy. In the photos, Upton is wearing a stunning white lace, long-sleeve dress with her hair slightly pulled back on the side with loose curls falling around her face.
As for Verlander, he wore a classic black tuxedo and a boutonniere that matched his new wife's bouquet.
WATCH: Houston Astros' Carlos Correa Proposes to Girlfriend on Live TV After World Series Win -- See the Ring!
The 34-year-old Houston Astros pitcher posted a wedding pic to Instagram along with a heartfelt message. "Happy wife, happy life!" he wrote. "What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton #justmarried."
Upton also gushed over her groom, writing: "I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander. Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!"
It's been a week of celebration for these two. Ahead of their big day, Verlander celebrated his team's World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Upton was equally excited for the Astros big win, Instagramming: "WORLD CHAMPIONS!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @justinverlander!! What a series!!! What a month!! Congrats @astrosbaseball!! #earnhistory #houstonstrong 🎉💥"
MORE: Kate Upton Plants Huge Kiss on Fiance Justin Verlander After Houston Astros' World Series Win
The couple have been together since 2014, announcing their engagement at this year's Met Gala in New York City. ET spoke with Upton in May, where she filled us in on the types of dresses she was hoping to wear on her special day.
"Maybe [I'll have] multiple dresses," she shared. "Maybe a nice long sleeve, and then also the big tulle one."
"I think that I always like to add a little flair of sexuality to any outfit I'm wearing," Upton added. "My grandparents get Sports Illustrated...they've seen it."