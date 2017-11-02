Kate Upton Marries World Series Champion Justin Verlander in Italy

Verlander, 34, and Upton, 25, have been together since 2014, announcing their engagement at this year's Met Gala in New York City. ET spoke with Upton in May, where she filled us in on the types of dresses she was hoping to wear on her special day.



"Maybe [I'll have] multiple dresses," Upton shared. "Maybe a nice long sleeve, and then also the big tulle one."

"I think that I always like to add a little flair of sexuality to any outfit I'm wearing," she added. "My grandparents get Sports Illustrated...they've seen it."