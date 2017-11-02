Kate Upton Marries World Series Champion Justin Verlander in Italy
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are officially husband and wife!
After helping the Houston Astros clinch their first World Series in Game 7 over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the MLB pro took the celebrations one step further by marrying the gorgeous supermodel. The lovebirds reportedly said "I do" in Italy on Saturday.
We're not surprised that this couple would choose this specific weekend to wed. After all, they looked head over heels for each other following Verlander's big win!
Verlander, 34, and Upton, 25, have been together since 2014, announcing their engagement at this year's Met Gala in New York City. ET spoke with Upton in May, where she filled us in on the types of dresses she was hoping to wear on her special day.
"Maybe [I'll have] multiple dresses," Upton shared. "Maybe a nice long sleeve, and then also the big tulle one."
"I think that I always like to add a little flair of sexuality to any outfit I'm wearing," she added. "My grandparents get Sports Illustrated...they've seen it."
Congrats to the happy couple!
