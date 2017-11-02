Kate Upton Plants Huge Kiss on Fiance Justin Verlander After Houston Astros' World Series Win

Justin Verlander's World Series win was sealed with a kiss!

After the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, the 34-year-old MLB pitcher's fiancee, Kate Upton, ran down on the field at Dodger Stadium to greet her guy with a big smooch!

The 25-year-old supermodel's style statement at the big game was also in support of Verlander, as her jean jacket had his name and a Houston Astros patch on the back of it.