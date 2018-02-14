Tyra Banks, Kate Upton and More Models Stun at 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Event

These ladies know how to drop jaws and turn heads!

Kate Upton, Tyra Banks and Ashley Graham were among the top models that looked incredible at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square in New York City on Wednesday.

The stunning stars stepped out to celebrate Danielle Herrington, who became the third black woman to ever cover the coveted annual magazine, which is on sale now.

Upton dazzled on the red carpet, stepping out in a shimmering copper gown. The exquisite design featured one sleeve and a cut-out panel on the bodice, as well as a sexy slit. The blonde bombshell accessorized the look with gold strappy heels, dainty hoop earrings and multiple gold and diamond rings.

The 25-year-old model opened up about her experience working with the publication, telling ET on the red carpet, "When I was first a rookie, Sports Illustrated was one of the first magazines that put the models' name next to the photo, so they gave the model the opportunity to become their own brand. And they were the first people to do that, and now of course with social media, it gives us the option to form our own brand."

Banks showed off her curves in a semi-sheer black hand-beaded gown with an hourglass illusion by Labourjoisie.

Graham was Valentine's Day-ready in a rose-colored Fleur du Mal satin trench with a matching turtleneck underneath, while Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman sparkled in a silver sequin frock.

Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, also showed off her sexy side in a black strapless mini with gold stripes, and Olivia Culpo opted for a white dress with a dramatic ruffled shoulder.

And we can't forget the woman of the hour! Herrington looked ravishing in a gold bedazzled evening gown that featured a plunging neckline and a high slit.

ET caught up with Herrington earlier this week, where she expressed how she was still in disbelief about landing the cover.

"That makes my heart drop because Tyra, Beyonce, they are superstars," she says in praise of the supermodel and the singer. "They are what you want to be. They are my idols and they mean so much to me because they have the best work ethic and I feel like ...sorry, I'm emotional. But that's a part of where I get my drive from."

