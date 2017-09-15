Kate Walsh and Patrick Dempsey Have Surprise 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion in New Commercial
Addison Montgomery and Derek Shepherd together again!
Kate Walsh and Patrick Dempsey had a surprise Grey's Anatomy reunion in a new commercial for Cigna, released this week.
Neil Patrick Harris of Doogie Howser, M.D. and Donald Faison of Scrubs also star in the ad, which encourages viewers to visit an actual doctor for an annual check-up.
RELATED: Patrick Dempsey Returning to TV, New Series Announced Two Years After 'Grey's Anatomy' Departure
Walsh and Dempsey, who played former spouses on Grey's Anatomy, haven't shared the screen since a 2012 episode of the hit ABC medical drama. Walsh's character, Addison Montgomery, left Grey's for Private Practice in 2007, while Dempsey's character, Derek Shepherd, was killed off the show in 2015.
Hear what Grey's showrunner Shonda Rhimes had to say about killing McDreamy in the video below.