Kate Walsh Reveals She Was Diagnosed With a Large Brain Tumor 2 Years Ago: ‘I Just Left My Body’

“I got an MRI and thank God I did, because it turned out I had a very sizable brain tumor in my left frontal lobe. And three days later I was in surgery having it removed,” Walsh tells Cosmopolitan, revealing her diagnosis for the first time.

The TV star says the first signs that something wasn't right were subtle, and she suspected that she might just be menopausal. "My pilates instructor said, 'Hey, your right side is dipping,' and it didn’t feel like I was off, but I looked down and could see it," she recalls. "Then when I was driving, I started swerving into the right lane. The exhaustion got to the point where I could drink five cups of coffee and still not feel awake or clear."

That's when the symptoms started to get worse. "I started having more cognitive difficulties," she shares. "It felt like aphasia, but it wasn’t just not being able to find words; I would lose my train of thought, I wasn’t able to finish sentences, and that was when I got really alarmed."