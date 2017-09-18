Kate Walsh Reveals She Was Diagnosed With a Large Brain Tumor Two Years Ago: ‘I Just Left My Body’

“I got an MRI and thank God I did, because it turned out I had a very sizable brain tumor in my left frontal lobe. And three days later I was in surgery having it removed,” Walsh told Cosmopolitan, revealing her diagnosis for the first time.

Walsh recalled the terrifying moment when her radiologist gave her the official diagnosis.

“She starts to say, 'Well, it looks like you have a very sizable brain tumor' — and I just left my body,” she said. “My assistant had driven me there, and I had to go get her so that she could take notes, because I was gone. It was never anything I would have imagined."

Thankfully, the surgeons were able to remove all of her benign tumor, but that didn’t make the experience any less scary. And after years of playing a doctor both on Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, she found she was no more prepared for her health scare.