Kate Winslet Admits She Has 'Bitter Regrets' Over Working With Certain People

Kate Winslet felt she must address some of her past career choices.

While being recognized at London Critics' Circle film awards on Sunday, the 42-year-old actress said she would be remiss if she didn’t speak out about something that was on her mind amid the Time’s Up movement.

"As women around the world and from all walks of life marched last weekend, I realized that I wouldn't be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have about poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not," she told the audience.

"It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men," she continued. "I know we all stand together in hoping that this moment in history paves the way for a transformed future for generation upon generation to come."

While she didn’t name names during her speech, Winslet has talked about working with Harvey Weinstein and more recently Woody Allen. Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, and has denied all claims. As for Allen, his daughter, Dylan Farrow, says she was sexually abused by the director when she was seven, though Allen has vehemently denied the allegation.

In an interview with the New York Times that was published in September, Winslet was asked if the allegation made against Allen gave her pause before working with him on Wonder Wheel. “Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family," she said. "As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person."

Winslet also spoke out about working with Weinstein and admitted that upon accepting her Oscar in 2009 for The Reader, which was produced by The Weinstein Company, she purposefully did not thank the former movie mogul.

"I remember being told, 'Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.' And I remember turning around and saying, 'No I won't. No I won't,'" she recalled to the Los Angeles Times after the NY Times released an expose in October where several women accused him of sexual misconduct. "And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren't well-behaved, why would I thank him?"

Winslet isn't the only woman in Hollywood speaking out against sexual harassment. Here's the latest on the Time's Up movement:

