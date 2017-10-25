Kate Winslet and Jake Gyllenhaal to Be Honored at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards

Kate Winslet and Jake Gyllenhaal are the latest superstars to be honored at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.

Dick Clark Productions announced on Wednesday that Winslet will receive the Hollywood Actress Award for her work in the Woody Allen film, Wonder Wheel, and Gyllenhaal will receive the Hollywood Actor Award for his performance as Boston marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in Stronger.

Previously announced honorees at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards include the cast of The Big Sick -- including Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano --who will receive the Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award. In addition, it was announced on Monday that Jamie Bell will receive the New Hollywood Actor Award for his recent work in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, and musicians Diane Warren, Common and Andra Day will receive the Hollywood Song Award for the original song, “Stand Up for Something,” from the film Marshall.

