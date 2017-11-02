Kate Winslet Feels Less 'Pressure' to be 'Easy on the Eye' in Her '40s, Likes Playing 'Worn-In' Women

Kate Winslet isn't interested in roles that revolve around her beauty.

The Oscar winner opens up in the December issue of Harper's Bazaar UK about the parts she now gets as an actress in her '40s versus the ones she was offered in her '20s.

"I don’t mind being 42 and not 22. I’m honestly OK not being sent scripts anymore where the main requirement is to be easy on the eye," she admits. "I’m loving playing women who are more worn-in because of life experience -- and it takes away the pressure of needing to conform, which I’ve never been very good at anyway."