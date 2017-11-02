Kate Winslet Feels Less 'Pressure' to be 'Easy on the Eye' in Her '40s, Likes Playing 'Worn-In' Women
Kate Winslet isn't interested in roles that revolve around her beauty.
The Oscar winner opens up in the December issue of Harper's Bazaar UK about the parts she now gets as an actress in her '40s versus the ones she was offered in her '20s.
"I don’t mind being 42 and not 22. I’m honestly OK not being sent scripts anymore where the main requirement is to be easy on the eye," she admits. "I’m loving playing women who are more worn-in because of life experience -- and it takes away the pressure of needing to conform, which I’ve never been very good at anyway."
While Winslet has faced her fair share of scrutiny over her appearance since her breakout role in the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic, the 42-year-old actress says she receives less of that criticism these days. "We have celebrated curves more in the last five years," she notes.
As for when she plans on retiring, the mother of three insists that she'll always be working. "I don’t want to be a person who won an Oscar and then disappeared off the face of the Earth," Winslet says. "I want to be the person who is still here acting their socks off aged 90 -- and you don’t get there by being complacent."
That being said, the Wonder Wheel star refuses to join any social media platforms to communicate with her fans or increase her star power as she feels it adds "extra pressure to be ‘perfect’ on girls growing up now."
“I’m obsessed about the misuse and potential perils of social media for our younger generation," she confides. "We need to be aware of how damaging to children’s self-esteem and the natural process of growing up certain aspects of this ‘sharing’ are."
Winslet has undoubtedly learned a lot of lessons in her decades-long career as an actress, and in an interview with ET, she revealed what she was specifically taught during her time on the Titanic set.
"I think doing Titanic really taught me a lot about thinking ahead," she explained. "[You] just [have to] be very realistic about what was going to be required of us as actors."
