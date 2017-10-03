Kate Winslet Opens Up About Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio, Insists She Never 'Fancied' Him

Kate Winslet finds it "fortunate" that she and Leonardo DiCaprio never caught feelings for one another.

While promoting her upcoming movie, The Mountain Between Us, on ITV's Lorraine talk show on Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was inevitably asked about her relationship with the her Titanic co-star, and confessed it never turned romantic.

"I think for Leo and I, it was seven months of very intense work," she said of working with the 42-year-old actor on the 1997 blockbuster. "We were both really very young."