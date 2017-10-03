Kate Winslet Opens Up About Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio, Insists She Never 'Fancied' Him
Kate Winslet finds it "fortunate" that she and Leonardo DiCaprio never caught feelings for one another.
While promoting her upcoming movie, The Mountain Between Us, on ITV's Lorraine talk show on Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress was inevitably asked about her relationship with the her Titanic co-star, and confessed it never turned romantic.
"I think for Leo and I, it was seven months of very intense work," she said of working with the 42-year-old actor on the 1997 blockbuster. "We were both really very young."
Winslet went on to credit their longtime friendship to the fact that they never developed crushes on one another. "Luckily, and this is the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other," she noted. "I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry, but we really never did."
That being said, she's grateful for the relationship she does have with DiCaprio. "It did mean that we were just able to have this ...we were able to tease each other and we still do," she gushed. "It's really amazing."
The onscreen duo have been inspiring friendship goals ever since they portrayed Jack and Rose in Titanic, and have supported one another during some big milestones in their careers. Just as DiCaprio was on hand when Winslet won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2009, she was thrilled to watch her longtime friend win his first Academy Award last year for his role in The Revenant.
"The sense of good will behind Leo is the thing that's touching me the most," Winslet gushed to ET on the Oscars red carpet ahead of DiCaprio's big win. "I mean, literally, people in the street go, 'Hey Kate, you know it's Leo's year,' and I'm like, 'Hip, yeah! I think it really might be!'"