Kate Winslet Reunites With ‘Titanic’ Co-Stars Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher Ahead of 20th Anniversary: Pics!
It’s a First Class reunion! With the 20th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film Titanic next month, Kate Winslet met up with two of her co-stars from the 1997 classic on Thursday night at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards.
Winslet,42, who played Rose Dewitt Bukater in the film, was presented with the Actors Inspiration Award by Kathy Bates, who played “The Unsinkable” Molly Brown in the classic.
The pair embraced on stage and backstage, as Winslet accepted the award. Also at the event was Winslet’s on-screen mother, Frances Fisher, who opened up to ET’s Carly Steel about the milestone anniversary of James Cameron’s film.
“I have so many good memories, and I just saw Kate the other day, I'll see her again tonight and Kathy Bates,” Fisher said ahead of the show. “It's like a little mini reunion of the women. I had so many good times. Even sitting there singing Christmas carols when we were waiting for a setup and getting out of the corset after 12 hours was kind of nice.”
Even though she wasn’t keen on her binding costume at the time, Fisher revealed she kept it after the filming wrapped.
“I didn't steal, but I do have my corset,” she said. “I do have some things like that. I do have a set of dishes. Because you know they broke all those dishes. I said, ‘Well, what about the other ones that weren't broken?’ I have a tablecloth I have some silverware. Things like that.”
She also dished about Winslet and her on-screen love, Leonardo DiCaprio, remarking on the pair’s chemistry in the film.
“Each one them has their own special magic and seeing them together of course it was undeniable you know,” she said.
