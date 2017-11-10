Kate Winslet Reunites With ‘Titanic’ Co-Stars Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher Ahead of 20th Anniversary: Pics!

It’s a First Class reunion! With the 20th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film Titanic next month, Kate Winslet met up with two of her co-stars from the 1997 classic on Thursday night at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards.

Winslet,42, who played Rose Dewitt Bukater in the film, was presented with the Actors Inspiration Award by Kathy Bates, who played “The Unsinkable” Molly Brown in the classic.

The pair embraced on stage and backstage, as Winslet accepted the award. Also at the event was Winslet’s on-screen mother, Frances Fisher, who opened up to ET’s Carly Steel about the milestone anniversary of James Cameron’s film.