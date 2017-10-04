Kate Winslet Reunites With ‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron for ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Their story will go on! Kate Winslet has signed on to James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Variety reports. This will be the first time the 41-year-old British actress will reunite with her Titanic director for a project since the 1997 Oscar-winning film.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on ‘Titanic,’ which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron, 63, said. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Cameron has previously announced his plans for four additional sequels to his 2009 hit film Avatar, which will be released between 2020 and 2025.

Winslet previously portrayed the wealthy Rose Dewitt Bukater in the iconic Titanic alongside her longtime friend, Leonardo DiCaprio.