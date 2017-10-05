Kate Winslet Reveals How Idris Elba's Foot Fetish Affected Their Love Scene in 'The Mountain Between Us'

Kate Winslet is dishing on what it's like filming a love scene with Idris Elba.

Winslet and Elba, who star in the upcomingThe Mountain Between Us, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where the 42-year-old actress surprisingly revealed that Elba was nervous while filming their steamy scene.

"I had to get quite bossy," Winslet recalled. "I’ve done quite a lot of these scenes before and poor [director] Hany [Abu-Assad] was really quite nervous and had an extensive shot list and I thought, ‘We are never going to get this done.’ Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly so I just said, 'OK, boys, this is what we are going to do...’ and we just got on with it."

Winslet also called out Elba's foot fetish.