Kate Winslet Reveals How Idris Elba's Foot Fetish Affected Their Love Scene in 'The Mountain Between Us'
Kate Winslet is dishing on what it's like filming a love scene with Idris Elba.
Winslet and Elba, who star in the upcomingThe Mountain Between Us, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where the 42-year-old actress surprisingly revealed that Elba was nervous while filming their steamy scene.
"I had to get quite bossy," Winslet recalled. "I’ve done quite a lot of these scenes before and poor [director] Hany [Abu-Assad] was really quite nervous and had an extensive shot list and I thought, ‘We are never going to get this done.’ Idris was a bit nervous too and everything was moving a bit slowly so I just said, 'OK, boys, this is what we are going to do...’ and we just got on with it."
Winslet also called out Elba's foot fetish.
"We got naked, but Idris asked me to keep my socks on," she revealed. "I thought he didn't like feet, but it is the opposite. Idris loves feet!"
"I've just got a bit of a thing," Elba bashfully replied.
The 45-year-old British actor has talked about having a foot fetish before, telling GQ that his 2013 TV play, Pavement Psychologist -- which he wrote and directed -- was based on his love for feet. Actress Anna Friel plays a woman obsessed with shoes in the play, and Elba told the magazine that he sought the advice of none other than Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
"Anna's so funny. She said, 'It's a good script, but why feet?'" he shared. "I had to be honest with her. There came a moment right there where the actor was looking at me and saying, 'Why did you write this story?' And I had to say, 'Well, I've got a f***ing fetish for feet.' I spilled the beans, told the truth about it. I know how it developed and when, and I've never articulated it and it just seeped into that script."
ET recently spoke to both Winslet and Elba about surviving extreme conditions while filming The Mountain Between Us, in which they play two strangers stranded after a plane crash. The film hits theaters this Friday.
