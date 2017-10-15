Kate Winslet Says She Purposely Didn't Thank Harvey Weinstein in Oscars Acceptance Speech

When the sexual assault and harassment scandal surrounding the powerful producer broke two weeks ago, Winslet was one of the first celebrities to condemn his alleged actions in a statement to Variety, praising the dozens of women who came forth with their own stories.

Speaking to the L.A. Times, the Titanic star said that she feels a relief that the accusations have come to light.

"The fact that I'm never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that's ever happened and I'm sure the feeling is universal," Winslet said.