Kate Winslet Shares Steamy Kiss With Allison Janney at Hollywood Film Awards, Gives Fans New Pair to Ship

Attention shippers! Two kickass women have created a new pairing to worship – Kate Winslet and Allison Janney (Wanney? Jinslet?).

This unlikely duo locked lips at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night after Winslet fangirled over Janney while accepting an award.

“Allison Janney is in this room – Allison, I know I don’t really know you, but I just want to be you, or just stroke you or something,” the 42-year-old Oscar winner quipped while clad in a black lacy Elie Saab jumpsuit. “We could always kiss or something… maybe.”

Janney, 57, who looked shocked by the praise, immediately jumped up and rushed toward the stage. (Can you blame her?)