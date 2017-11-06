Kate Winslet Shares Steamy Kiss With Allison Janney at Hollywood Film Awards, Gives Fans New Pair to Ship
Attention shippers! Two kickass women have created a new pairing to worship – Kate Winslet and Allison Janney (Wanney? Jinslet?).
This unlikely duo locked lips at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night after Winslet fangirled over Janney while accepting an award.
“Allison Janney is in this room – Allison, I know I don’t really know you, but I just want to be you, or just stroke you or something,” the 42-year-old Oscar winner quipped while clad in a black lacy Elie Saab jumpsuit. “We could always kiss or something… maybe.”
Janney, 57, who looked shocked by the praise, immediately jumped up and rushed toward the stage. (Can you blame her?)
MORE: Jake Gyllenhaal, Kate Winslet Honored at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards -- See All the Winners!
“Oh, it’s gonna happen. This is an exciting moment, isn’t it?” Winslet said, jumping around on the stage before Janney grabbed her and planted a quick kiss on her lips.
Winslet was then left to finish her speech, saying, “Thank you very much, now I’m a little bit breathless.”
Janney didn’t just show love for Winslet on Sunday. She also raved about her I, Tonya co-star Margot Robbie with ET. Watch the clip below to see the exclusive interview!