Kate Winslet Still Quotes 'Titanic' to Leonardo DiCaprio -- See What She Said!
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio will always be Rose and Jack to us!
The Titanic actress covers the latest issue of Glamour, where she opens up about her lasting friendship with her co-star on the 1997 film.
“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much,” the 41-year-old actress shares. “We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’”
“I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny,” she adds.
The thought of Leo chatting up Kate saying “I’m king of the world!” is really all we needed to warm our hearts forever!
