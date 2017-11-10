Katharine McPhee Poses With David Foster at Artists Awards After Insisting They're Just 'Close Friends'
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are continuing to spend a lot of time together despite shooting down dating rumors.
On Thursday night, the 68-year-old music producer and 33-year-old singer-actress posed together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
McPhee, who also performed at the event, looked stunning in a black lace, goth-like gown that she paired with green statement earrings. As for Foster, he was casually dressed in jeans, a white button-down shirt and a blue blazer.
While the two did meet up that night, when ET's Carly Steel asked McPhee who her date was to the event, she responded, "Me, myself and I."
EXCLUSIVE: Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Nothing More Than Friends'
The two also posed with ABC's new American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, and his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi. As for what advice McPhee, an American Idol alum herself, had for Richie, she told ET, "I wouldn't dare give anyone like Lionel Richie any advice. I think he's a seasoned pro and and knows what he's doing."
She also revealed that she talked to the 68-year-old singer-songwriter last week and "he was saying that the chemistry between the judges [Katy Perry and Luke Bryan] is really good."
As for her relationship with Foster, this is the second time the two have been spotted hanging out this week. On Sunday, they looked quite comfortable as they sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
While their recent public appearances together have sparked romance rumors, McPhee recently told the December issue of Health magazine that they are strictly platonic.
"We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time," the American Idol alum said. "I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person."
MORE: Katharine McPhee Opens Up About Divorce -- 'I Don't Have Any Regrets'
Further defending her friendship with Foster, McPhee added, "I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."
Romance rumors have been swirling around McPhee and Foster since May when they were spotted grabbing dinner together. "Katharine and David have known each other for over 11 years," McPhee's rep told ET at the time. "They are nothing more than friends."