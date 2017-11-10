Katharine McPhee Poses With David Foster at Artists Awards After Insisting They're Just 'Close Friends'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are continuing to spend a lot of time together despite shooting down dating rumors.

On Thursday night, the 68-year-old music producer and 33-year-old singer-actress posed together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

McPhee, who also performed at the event, looked stunning in a black lace, goth-like gown that she paired with green statement earrings. As for Foster, he was casually dressed in jeans, a white button-down shirt and a blue blazer.

While the two did meet up that night, when ET's Carly Steel asked McPhee who her date was to the event, she responded, "Me, myself and I."