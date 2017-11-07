Katharine McPhee Reacts to David Foster Romance Rumors: 'I'm Really, Really Fond of Him'
Katharine McPhee admits that she has a "very close" relationship with 68-year-old music producer David Foster, but insists it's not what people think.
"We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time," the American Idol alum tells the December issue of Health magazine. "I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person."
Further defending her friendship with Foster, McPhee adds, "I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."
Foster -- who finalized his divorce from Yolanda Hadid last month -- was just spotted out with McPhee on Sunday when the two sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
While the outing inevitably fueled speculation that the two were dating, the 33-year-old singer-actress is adamant that she's "pretty single."
"I had a relationship with my lead actor on my show that was almost two years. I still am crazy about him, and we have a great working relationship," she tells Health, referring to her Scorpion co-star, Elyes Gabel. "It’s definitely not the easiest thing to get over someone you see every day! It’s still an adjustment. But I haven’t had anything super serious since.”
Romance rumors have been swirling around McPhee and Foster since May when they were spotted grabbing dinner together. "Katharine and David have known each other for over 11 years," McPhee's rep told ET at the time. "They are nothing more than friends."
In addition to talking about her love life to Health, McPhee -- who flashes her abs on the cover of the magazine -- also admits that she's struggled with body confidence in the past. "I know when I feel best, so I have to fight the times when I don’t feel my best," she notes. "I used to drive my poor ex-husband, [Nick Cokas], crazy, because I was so thin and saying, ‘Oh I’m fat.’ I’ve moved away from that, thankfully, and I’ve grown up."