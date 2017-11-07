Katharine McPhee Reacts to David Foster Romance Rumors: 'I'm Really, Really Fond of Him'

Katharine McPhee admits that she has a "very close" relationship with 68-year-old music producer David Foster, but insists it's not what people think.

"We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time," the American Idol alum tells the December issue of Health magazine. "I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person."

Further defending her friendship with Foster, McPhee adds, "I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."