Katherine Heigl Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With Silly Side-By-Side Snap

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley are celebrating a great milestone together!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share some sweet words dedicated to her husband on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

"So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo," Heigl wrote alongside a silly side-by-side photo of the two. "Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore."

"But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it," she continued. "Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man."

The actress also added that she adores her husband's "giant, compassionate heart," the way he makes her laugh, his "passion and positivity" and many other great qualities.

"I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!" she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kelley also gave his wife an adorable shout out on his Instagram.

"10 years ago today me and my beautiful bride walked down the aisle together solidifying our love and partnership," he wrote. "Life has thrown its many twists and turns at us and we've navigated every move together with grace and passion - I couldn't love you more @katherineheigl - you are the soul to my groove !! Lets keep this dance goin strong my little Charleston Shag😘."

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated their son Joshua's first birthday. The two are also parents to two daughters, 9-year-old Naleigh and 5-year-old Adalaide.

ET caught up with Heigl earlier this year where she gushed about her amazing family.

Hear what she shared in the video below.

