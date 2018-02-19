Katherine Heigl Celebrates Post-Baby Weight Loss -- See the Before-and-After Pics!

Katherine Heigl got her post-baby body back!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate her post-baby weight loss with before-and-after pics of her progress -- and a message to fellow moms about how she did it.

"It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape," Heigl wrote. "The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas...I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!"

"Anyway, I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere!" the mother of three continued, describing how she lost the weight. "I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!"

In a candid blog post last August, Heigl revealed that she gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy, after hoping she would only gain 25 to 30. The actress said she “miraculously” lost 30 of the 50 pounds just 10 days after her son’s birth, but noted that the remaining weight wasn’t as easy to shed.

As for Heigl's new gig, that would be a series regular role on USA's Suits, where she'll be starring alongside Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman.

See more on the actress in the video below.

