Katherine Heigl Flashes Impressive Abs in Bikini Vacation Pics With Her Kids

Katherine Heigl is ready to cut loose! The 39-year-old actress is soaking up the sun in Mexico on her first vacation in two years.

She took to social media to share photos from their sunny getaway with her husband, Josh Kelley, and her three kiddos, daughters Nancy, 9, Adalaide, 5, and son, Josh Jr., 1.

“From [snow] to [sun],” she captioned a series of throwback pics and present day photos. “First family vacation in two years… man am I grateful to be here! #thoseheavenlydays are sun soaked ocean views enjoyed with friends and family! #mexicofantastico.”

Heigl rocked a red bikini in several shots, leaping into the air and flashing her toned abs.

“#thoseheavenlydays are plentiful in this extraordinary beautiful, peaceful serene spot in Mexico. I may never leave,” she captioned several photos of herself and her kids on the beach.

Heigl has been candid about her post-baby weight loss journey after giving birth to her son. In mid-February she shared a series of photos of herself shedding the pounds on Instagram.

“It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape,” she wrote at the time. “The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend… I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong, and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally loose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere!”

Heigl loves downtime with her kids. Last year she opened up to ET about how she and her husband embarrass their three children. Watch the clip below for more!

RELATED CONTENT:

Katherine Heigl Celebrates Post-Baby Weight Loss -- See the Before-and-After Pics!

Katherine Heigl Joins 'Suits' as New Series Regular

Katherine Heigl Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With Silly Side-By-Side Snap

Related Gallery