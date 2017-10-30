Katherine Jackson Surrenders Guardianship of Michael Jackson's Youngest Son, Blanket, to TJ Jackson
Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson family, has surrendered her co-guardianship over Blanket, her late son Michael Jackson's youngest child, who is now 15.
According to court documents obtained by ET, Katherine has filed papers to hand over sole guardianship of Blanket (real name: Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr.) to Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson, Blanket's 39-year-old cousin.
"Katherine is no longer needed to fulfill the duties that were necessary when joint-guardians were appointed," the documents state. "Given her own age [87] and the fact that [Blanket] is now 15 years old, Katherine feels that TJ is able to assume all necessary responsibilities of the guardianship for the Minor Child."
Along with TJ, Katherine was appointed joint legal guardian of all three of Michael's children -- Blanket, Paris and Prince -- on Sept. 14, 2012, following the King of Pop's tragic death.
Last week, Prince, 20, and Paris, 19, made a rare public appearance together at the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, California.
Paris wore a floral off-the-shoulder Zac Posen maxi dress, while Prince opted for a sophisticated black blazer paired with jeans. Paris later took to Instagram to thank Prince for his constant support over the years.
"You accept my crazy a** for who I am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there I can be sometimes," she wrote. "You support anything and everything I do solely because you know I'm passionate about it. You're my ride or die. Thank you for everything, you're such a f**king blessing in my life and I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you."
