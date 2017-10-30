Katherine Jackson Surrenders Guardianship of Michael Jackson's Youngest Son, Blanket, to TJ Jackson

Last week, Prince, 20, and Paris, 19, made a rare public appearance together at the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, California.



Paris wore a floral off-the-shoulder Zac Posen maxi dress, while Prince opted for a sophisticated black blazer paired with jeans. Paris later took to Instagram to thank Prince for his constant support over the years.



"You accept my crazy a** for who I am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there I can be sometimes," she wrote. "You support anything and everything I do solely because you know I'm passionate about it. You're my ride or die. Thank you for everything, you're such a f**king blessing in my life and I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you."



