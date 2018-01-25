Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin Reunite for Dinner in L.A.: Pic!

Kathie Lee Gifford and Regis Philbin are still close pals more than 17 years after their last show on-air together.

Gifford and Philbin were snapped at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night, where they were all smiles after their dinner together. Philbin, 65, looked sharp in a gray suit jacket, while Gifford also dressed up for the occasion in a black dress and heels.

Hollywood To You/Backgrid

Gifford and Philbin worked together on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 until 2000, when Gifford left the show. Although 86-year-old Philbin and 64-year-old Gifford have clearly kept in touch, the same can not be said for Philbin and his former Live! With Regis and Kelly co-host, Kelly Ripa. Last February, Philbin claimed Ripa was not pleased with him for exiting the show in 2011.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin said of Ripa in an interview with Larry King. “I was leaving because I was getting older and that wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Meanwhile, in December, 47-year-old Ripa claimed her former co-host had a strict "no talking off-camera" rule when they worked together on Live!.

“He had almost a superstition about it," Ripa claimed to The New York Times. "You save it for the show. I’d be like, ‘Good morning,’ and he’d say, ‘Save it for the air!’”

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Regis Philbin Shares Memories of the Late Frank Gifford: 'All of Us Will Miss Him Terribly'

Regis Philbin Did Have a 'LIVE!' Reunion With Kelly Ripa Despite Claiming He Was 'Never Once' Asked Back

Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Got Gifts and Advice From Former 'Live' Co-Hosts Michael Strahan and Regis Philbin