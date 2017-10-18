Kathie Lee Gifford Praises Hoda Kotb in Emotional Tribute: She 'Made Me a Better Person'

Kathie Lee Gifford's heartfelt speech about her Today co-host Hoda Kotb at an American Cancer Society luncheon on Monday brought many in the crowd to tears.

Kotb was honered as the American Cancer Society's Mother of the Year, and Gifford talked about how the two met during her introduction for the 53-year-old anchor. Gifford said she met Kotb nearly a decade ago, when NBC tried convincing her to return to television after her 15-year stint on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.

"I fell absolutely, madly in love with this life force called Hoda, who just made me a better person," Gifford said, sharing that she knew immediately that she had made a lifelong friend.

Gifford, 64, continued to gush about Kotb's famously upbeat personality.