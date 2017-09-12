Kathie Lee Gifford's Mother Joan Epstein Dies

Epstein's passing comes two years after the loss of Kathie Lee's husband, Frank Gifford, in August 2015. Her father, Aaron Epstein, died in 2002.

Over the years, Epstein made several guest appearances alongside her beloved daughter, including Gifford's 15-year stint on Live with Regis & Kathie Lee.

The official Kathie Lee and Hoda Instagram account posted condolences, writing, "Kathie Lee's beloved mom, Joan, has died at the age of 87. Our thoughts and prayers go out to KLG and her entire family."