Kathy Griffin Announces New World Tour Called 'Laugh Your Head Off' Following Donald Trump Controversy
Nothing is stopping Kathy Griffin.
After what appears to be a fake hacking announcement on her Twitter on Saturday, the 56-year-old comedian released a video on Sunday announcing her "Laugh Your Head Off" world tour, with a video showing her smiling and ready to take the microphone.
"Are you ready for me to say some things that are so horrible I can never take them back?" she asks.
The video and her Twitter page also features a photo of the comedian holding a globe in a shot similar to her controversial one, where she held a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's severed head. Even her shirt and hair look the same, but in the new image, she has a big grin on her face.
"Nothing if off limits. Not even him," she says at the end of the video, obviously referring to her ongoing feud with the President, and the investigation she was under by the Secret Service for the questionable photo shoot.
Griffin suffered intense backlash for the photo, losing her job as CNN's New Year's Eve co-host with Anderson Cooper, and facing canceled tour dates from multiple venues.
At a press conference in June, the My Life on the D-List star broke down in tears while discussing the backlash she received. "I don't think I'll have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me," she said while crying. "I'm broken."
"I'm 56 years old, I'm 110 pounds wet. I've had everybody turn on me and I just wanna make people laugh," she added. "That's all I wanna do. So, I screwed up."
After laying relatively low since the controversy, apart from making headlines for shaving her head in solidarity with her sister going through chemotherapy, Griffin seems ready to get back to her old self.
In the video, there's a quick shot acknowledging the head-shaving, showing her grab a redheaded wig and popping it on.
"They tried to warn me, they said I shouldn't come here, and I said, 'No you're wrong, they can handle it!'" she states in the tour announcement.
Griffin is sure to make headlines once the tour kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand this October.
