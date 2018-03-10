Kathy Griffin Books First U.S. Shows Since Controversial Donald Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin is back.

The 57-year-old comedian has booked her first shows in the United States since her tour was canceled last year following her Donald Trump scandal.

Last June, Griffin received backlash for a controversial photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields, in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, Griffin revealed her plans for two upcoming shows, in New York and "Trump's backyard," Washington D.C.

“I’m dipping my toes into touring again even though the Trumps and nobody wants me to work again,” she said. “I just booked today, I’m going to do a show at Carnegie Hall in New York and I’m also going to go right to Trump’s backyard and do a show at the Kennedy Center.”

Griffin also took to Twitter to share the news, encouraging fans to join her email list to purchase tickets next week.

Great news - I’m heading back to Carnegie Hall in New York! Tickets will be on sale next week. If you want the first crack at the best tickets, join my email list and you’ll get a head start!



Last month, Griffin hit her first red carpet since the Trump controversy, which cost the comedian her U.S. tour (she later embarked on a Laugh Your Head Off world tour), her high-profile gig at CNN and her friendship with Anderson Cooper. She initially apologized for the photo, but three months later, retracted her apology.

"I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion," she said during an interview with Australian talk show Sunrise in August. "No, I don't apologize for that photo anymore, and I think the outrage is complete B.S. because we have real things to deal with."

