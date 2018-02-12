Kathy Griffin Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Controversial Donald Trump Photo

Kathy Griffin is slowly stepping back into the public eye.

On Sunday night, the 57-year-old comedian hit the red carpet at the 2018 Writers Guild Awards L.A. ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a little black dress and a smile on her face.

This marked Griffin's first red carpet appearance since receiving backlash for a controversial photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields that was released this past June, in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

Proud to be back in the spotlight, the My Life on the D-List star shared a photo from the red carpet on her Instagram, writing: "Presented at the Writer’s Guild Awards tonight. My first red carpet event since last May!"

She later posted another pic of herself on stage at the ceremony, proclaiming in the caption: "Feels great to be back."

Griffin's public appearance comes months after she retracted her apology for posing with the bloody replica of Trump. "I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion," she said during an interview with Australian talk show Sunrise. "No, I don't apologize for that photo anymore, and I think the outrage is complete B.S. because we have real things to deal with."

