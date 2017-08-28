Kathy Griffin Reveals Her Friendship With Anderson Cooper Is Over Following Donald Trump Photo Scandal

Back in May, Griffin was promptly fired from CNN after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields, in which she posed with a bloodied replica of Trump's head. At the time, Cooper -- who currently hosts Anderson Cooper 360 on the network -- tweeted his disapproval of the photo shoot, writing: "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

A few months later, Cooper was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Live With Andy Cohen. He claimed that despite everything that happened, he and Griffin were still friends. "Yeah, we’re still friends," he said. "And look, I said what I said about -- I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back."

But according to Griffin, that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Cut reports that Griffin was "hurt deeply" when she discovered Cooper was publicly telling people they were friends before checking in with her first. Griffin tells the outlet that Cooper eventually reached out to her in a a series of text messages, and that's when she told him their friendship was over for good.