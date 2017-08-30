Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology Over Controversial Donald Trump Photo: 'The Whole Outrage Was B.S.'

Kathy Griffin is "no longer sorry" when it comes to posing with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's severed head.

The 56-year-old comedian appeared on Australian talk show Sunrise on Tuesday, where she made it clear she's done being apologetic over the scandal in May, which cost her a high-profile gig at CNN and even her friendship with Anderson Cooper. Griffin initially apologized for the photo, but three months later, she couldn't feel more differently.

"I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion," Griffin said, explaining that the replica was a mask with ketchup on it and was meant to reference Trump's infamous comments about Megyn Kelly having "blood coming out of her wherever."