Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology Over Controversial Donald Trump Photo: 'The Whole Outrage Was B.S.'
Kathy Griffin is "no longer sorry" when it comes to posing with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's severed head.
The 56-year-old comedian appeared on Australian talk show Sunrise on Tuesday, where she made it clear she's done being apologetic over the scandal in May, which cost her a high-profile gig at CNN and even her friendship with Anderson Cooper. Griffin initially apologized for the photo, but three months later, she couldn't feel more differently.
"I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion," Griffin said, explaining that the replica was a mask with ketchup on it and was meant to reference Trump's infamous comments about Megyn Kelly having "blood coming out of her wherever."
Later, she called out both Chelsea Clinton and Debra Messing for criticizing her publicly.
"I lost everybody," Griffin recalls. "I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from Will & Grace, tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody. I have been through the mill."
After co-host Samantha Armytage asked the comedian if she could see how the photo was "over-the-line," Griffin stood her ground.
"No, you're full of crap, stop this," she said. "Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the President of the Unites States is committing."
"No, I don't apologize for that photo anymore, and I think the outrage is complete B.S. because we have real things to deal with," she continued, listing a few of Trump's controversial policies.
In a recent interview with The Cut, Griffin revealed her friendship with Cooper is now over following the scandal.
