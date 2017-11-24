Katie Cassidy Breaks Silence on Father David's Death, Shares His Last Words

David died on Tuesday after being rushed to the hospital last week for organ failure. He was 67. In a statement to ET, David's rep said that he died "surrounded by family."

The former Partridge Family star, who is also survived by his 26-year-old son, Beau, opened up about his complicated relationship with his children in February, telling People that while he was "proud" of Katie, the two "never had a relationship."

"I wasn't her father. I was her biological father, but I didn't raise her," he explained of Katie, whose mother is model Sherry Williams. "She has a completely different life."

"I’m proud of her," he continued, noting that he and Katie were no longer in contact. "She's very talented. It's hard for me to even accept how old she is now, like 30."

David shared that he was much closer to his son, Beau.

"He's just one of the best people you'll ever meet in your life, and it's that that I'm proud of," he said, confessing that Beau, whose mother is Sue Shifrin, has been one of the few people aware of his dementia diagnosis. "He's such a beautiful person."

See more on David in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: